Lexington group encouraging voter participation with PSA video

A new PSA video shot in Lexington’s east end with a “Get Out and Vote” theme is circulating around social media.
A new PSA video shot in Lexington's east end with a "Get Out and Vote" theme is circulating around social media.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new PSA video shot in Lexington’s east end with a “Get Out and Vote” theme is circulating around social media.

The video shows several area community activists putting out the call to vote. The men in the community came together in response to recent violence in Lexington and wanted to show a positive response to some of the negativity going on in the city. They said the first thing to do is to register to vote.

“It was showing our community that as men we don’t have to be out here shooting and killing each other, we don’t have to be on Facebook arguing and fighting, but as Black men we can come together and we can unify,” said Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama.

This is the first in a series of PSAs to be released that will deal with other social issues.

