Lexington hotel manager warns of trickle-down economic impact of not having fans at Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The phones at Lexington’s Embassy Suites have already been ringing all Monday morning.

Unfortunately, the calls have mostly been from people canceling their hotel reservations.

Hotel general manager Pam Avery says the hotel industry has already laid off well over 50 percent of its employees and she says they’re down 50 percent occupancy levels in some cases.

Avery says many hotels in the area are down much more than that.

She says the decision to not have fans at the Breeders' Cup and other sporting events creates a trickle-down effect. Avery says when hotels aren’t busy, they aren’t collecting taxes. When they aren’t collecting taxes, the City of Lexington doesn’t get any revenue either.

“The long term effects have yet to be seen as to how this trickle-down effect is going to affect us and our community," Avery said. "It’s a devastating blow for revenues and for profit.”

Avery says they’re disappointed in the decision to not have fans at the Breeders' Cup.

She says they’re preparing for a long winter, trying to stay hopeful that basketball season may bring better news.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.