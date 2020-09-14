Advertisement

Local artist creates new Black Lives Matter mural in Lexington

A new mural has been completed at the corner of Broadway and Short St in Downtown Lexington by local artist Ciara LeRoy.
A new mural has been completed at the corner of Broadway and Short St in Downtown Lexington by local artist Ciara LeRoy.(PRHBTN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new “Black Lives Matter” mural has been completed in Downtown Lexington.

It’s at the corner of Broadway and Short St., between Savane Silver and Creaux.

The mural was done by Lexington artist Ciara LeRoy and bears this message:

“Despite the Atrocities of History. Despite the Perils of the Present. Despite the Unknown of My Future. My Black is Beautiful, Unapologetic, Innovative, Resilient, and It Matters. Black Lives Matter”

LeRoy says her goal is to make work that is well-crafted and aesthetically pleasing, but also deeply thoughtful and socially conscious.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington hotel manager warns of trickle-down economic impact of not having fans at Breeders' Cup

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Hotel general manager Pam Avery says the hotel industry has already laid off well over 50 percent of its employees and she says they’re down 50 percent occupancy levels in some cases.

New Black Lives Matter mural in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new mural has been completed at the corner of Broadway and Short St in Downtown Lexington.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 200 new COVID cases over the weekend; 106 are UK students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 200 new COVID-19 cases for its weekend update.

National

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Fayette County “Let Them Learn” group expected to protest school board meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Parents who are frustrated with virtual learning have plans to protest Monday's FCPS board meeting.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some much needed dry time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The next few days will give us a chance to dry out after the weekend rains.

News

Campers rescued from flash flood in Powell County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree and Grace Finerman
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water.

News

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team accepting donations after expensive rescue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The team rescued two hikers trapped on the wrong side of a flooded creek.