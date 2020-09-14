Local artist creates new Black Lives Matter mural in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new “Black Lives Matter” mural has been completed in Downtown Lexington.

It’s at the corner of Broadway and Short St., between Savane Silver and Creaux.

The mural was done by Lexington artist Ciara LeRoy and bears this message:

“Despite the Atrocities of History. Despite the Perils of the Present. Despite the Unknown of My Future. My Black is Beautiful, Unapologetic, Innovative, Resilient, and It Matters. Black Lives Matter”

LeRoy says her goal is to make work that is well-crafted and aesthetically pleasing, but also deeply thoughtful and socially conscious.

