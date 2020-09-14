Advertisement

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office says he had not been drinking before he was involved in a fatal car crash.

His spokesman says Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, South Dakota, to his home in Pierre on Saturday night when he was involved in the crash on U.S. Highway 14.

Ravnsborg immediately called 911.

He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill.

Bormann says that the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

White House’s Dr. Deborah Birx attends roundtable on COVID at UK

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was in Lexington Monday for a roundtable discussion with UK leadership, state and local officials, and healthcare professionals.

National

GRAPHIC: Lancaster, Pa., Police release fatal shooting bodycam video

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|

National

Taylor Swift sends embroidered baby blanket to Katy Perry’s baby daughter

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The satin blanket has “Baby Bloom” embroidered in the bottom corner and includes a note addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one).”

National

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally carrying a deluge to Gulf Coast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

Latest News

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Rwandan court on Monday charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” with terrorism, complicity in murder, and forming an armed rebel group.

Lexington

Keeneland’s September Sale underway with COVID restrictions in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrea Walker
While many events have had to fall by the way-side because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one tradition is going on as scheduled in Lexington.

National

Wildfires ravage West

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dozens of fires are raging up and down the West Coast.

State

Ford donates two million masks to Kentucky’s PPE stockpile

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Ford Motor Company donated 2-million masks, $50-million worth, to the state for front line workers.

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

Regional

Casey County community helping those hard-hit by Sunday’s flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Cleanup is underway in Liberty after several roads became impassable Sunday due to flooding.