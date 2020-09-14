WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 342 new COVID-19 cases; over a million tests performed in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing up the state total to 57,282 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.17 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 54 are in kids 18 or younger.

As of Monday, there have been 1,020,070 COVID-19 tests performed in the state of Kentucky.

There were five reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,065.

The governor says those numbers are low, like most Mondays, because of labs not working on Sunday.

K-12 (this does not mean the students were inside a classroom.) @WKYT pic.twitter.com/U50JBa6GUW — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) September 14, 2020

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says parents and guardians will be required to alert a school within 24 hours if their student tests positive for COVID-19.

The governor says he will not issue another recommendation after Sept. 28 for no in-person class. The state’s goal now is to give counties the resources and let them decide.

This map will be the key. The counties are colored based on their positivity rate. Over 6% is considered bad. The map will be published every Thursday. Green and yellow is is good, orange is headed for trouble and should consider online, red is bad and should switch to online. pic.twitter.com/aTpblh4gZd — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) September 14, 2020

