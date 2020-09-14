Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team accepting donations after expensive rescue

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is accepting donations after rescuing a pair of hikers in heavy rain. Much of Central and Eastern Kentucky dealt with flash floods and high water over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the team said the water at Swift Camp Creek was at calf level when the hikers started heading to their campsite. In a matter of hours, the creek rose to dangerous levels and prevented them from crossing.

The team used “virtually every piece of gear” they had available, according to the post.

The group is accepting donations on their website. They said community support is what makes rescues like this possible.

An emergency team in Powell County also rescued a group of hikers after their truck got stuck in rushing water.

