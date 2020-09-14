Advertisement

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team accepting donations after expensive rescue

The team rescued two hikers trapped on the wrong side of a flooded creek.
The team rescued two hikers trapped on the wrong side of a flooded creek.(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is accepting donations after rescuing a pair of hikers in heavy rain. Much of Central and Eastern Kentucky dealt with flash floods and high water over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the team said the water at Swift Camp Creek was at calf level when the hikers started heading to their campsite. In a matter of hours, the creek rose to dangerous levels and prevented them from crossing.

The team used “virtually every piece of gear” they had available, according to the post.

The group is accepting donations on their website. They said community support is what makes rescues like this possible.

An emergency team in Powell County also rescued a group of hikers after their truck got stuck in rushing water.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington businesses fear economic impact; Breeders' Cup announces race with no fans

Updated: 4 hours ago
An event that brought 50,000 people to Lexington in 2015, will now only be watched by fans at home through their televisions.

News

WATCH | Casey County road washes out after heavy rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some roads became impassable due to high waters Sunday.

News

WATCH | Campers rescued from flash flood in Powell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water.

News

Lexington businesses fear economic impact; Breeders' Cup announces race with no fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Fleming said fans won’t be able to experience Breeders' Cup at Keeneland until 2022. The championship event announced yesterday it would be back in the Bluegrass in two years time.

Latest News

Sports

Burrow runs for touchdown in debut, Bengals fall to Chargers 16-13

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joe Kay
He threw a late interception, and Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal try with 2 seconds left.

Sports

Murray scores 21, Nuggets top Clippers to force Game 7

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Flood threat winding down tonight

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
As heavy rain moves out to the southeast, a better Fall feel will return to the forecast for the week ahead

Sports

Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville tops Western Kentucky 35-21

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gary Graves
Micale Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards.

News

Gov. Beshear: 536 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 536 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Sports

Kentucky checks in at No. 23 in AP Top 25

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.