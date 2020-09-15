Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Slowly Takes Control

(WITN)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cool, fall day across the region and the temps are being aided by smoke from the western wildfires making it all the way into our part of the world. That’s helping to bring a hazy sky, cutting down on sunlight. A bigger blast of fall air is on the way later in the week as we track a cold front into the region. Oh yea, we also have Hurricane Sally about ready to slam ashore along the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Sally is still several hours away from coming onshore, but this thing is moving super-slow. The slower movement has allowed this storm to weaken some because of upwelling of cooler water underneath it. But the same slow-movement is also leading to historic flooding in this region.

The slower system also means it has less of a chance to impact our weather because it gives the cold front a head start in getting in here. That effectively pushes this system well to our south, but we can still see offshoot moisture leading to a few showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

The air behind this front is chilly and is likely to keep our Friday highs in the 60s. Saturday highs may also stay in the 60s for some. Lows over the weekend will be deep into the 40s. With a northeasterly flow settling in through the first half of next week, we are likely to see a string of mornings in the 40s with very nice afternoon temps.

