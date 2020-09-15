Court denies Kanye West to be on ballot in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West will not be on the presidential ballot in West Virginia.

That’s according to the West Virginia Secretary of State.

West, who is running for President of the United States as an independent candidate not affiliated with any major party, filed his West Virginia Statement of Candidacy for the 2020 General Election on August 3, 2020.

In order to qualify for the General Election ballot in West Virginia, West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, West submitted more than 14,000 signatures by the deadline but more than 7,000 of his petition signatures were invalidated by the various County Clerks, leaving him with a total of 6,383 valid petition signatures – 761 signatures shy of the requirement to gain access to the ballot.

West filed a lawsuit in August against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president in the 2020 General Election came up short on qualified signatures in the Mountain State.

The court has reviewed the case and says West’s preliminary injunction has been denied.

