Gov. Beshear announces revised guidance on restaurants and bars

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday, he announced revised guidance on restaurants and bars.

The previous guidelines were a 10 p.m. last call time, and 11 p.m. closing time. The governor has slightly eased regulations on bars and restaurants, pushing back last call and operational hours.

Restaurants and bars now will be allowed to have last call at 11 p.m. and close at midnight.

“That was a specific request from those in the restaurant industry. We thought it was reasonable,” the Governor said. “But again let’s make sure that whether you’re in that industry or another industry, with rules and regulations that you are trying to do it right and are not trying to find a way to get around it. That not only hurts you and your facility and the people that come to it, but it hurts everybody around as well.”

