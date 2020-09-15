Advertisement

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 70.

The cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 7,296. Last week, the city also set back to back records with Thursday seeing 149 cases and Friday with 167.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27

The health department says the county also continues to see a rise in cases among students at the University of Kentucky. Health officials say 53 of Monday’s 96 cases are UK students. For the weekend report, 106 of the 200 reported cases were UK students.

Unlike earlier this year, when the health department identified a rash of cases from people who were returning from vacation, there is no common connection between these new cases.

Lexington’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 7,296, with 96 new cases reported yesterday. As COVID-19 continues...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Health department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington and the health department also wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 57,282 cases and 1,065 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man drives lawnmower down Frankfort road at 2:30 a.m., gets arrested on DUI charge

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An early morning jaunt on a lawnmower led to the arrest of a Frankfort man.

State

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky state officials have given a number of updates on the education situation in the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

Updated: 2 hours ago
A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

News

City reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
It is expected to be one of the largest settlements involving an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A close call with Sally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Most of the moisture from Sally will stay just south of Kentucky.

News

Parents, students gather outside Fayette Co. board meeting with uncertainty of return to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
In Fayette County, school board members are talking about what the remainder of the fall semester might look like after Governor Andy Beshear said he would leave the choice up to the districts.

Back to School

Scott Co. schools working on plans for in-person return

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Two weeks before his recommendation ends, the governor says it’s time to present the numbers and let the local communities decide whether or not in-person classes are right for them.

News

What you should know if remote learning is causing eye strain on your child’s eyes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
As screen time becomes a bigger part of students' lives during remote learning, preserving their vision is something to keep an eye on.

News

WATCH | A conversation with First Lady Britainy Beshear

Updated: 15 hours ago
Amber Philpott sits down for a conversation with First Lady Britainy Beshear.