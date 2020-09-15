Advertisement

Honor A. P. retired after being injured in Kentucky Derby

Honor A. P. was the 7-1 second choice in the Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby entry Honor A. P. runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5th. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kentucky Derby entry Honor A. P. runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5th. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Honor A. P. has been retired because of an injury suffered in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished fourth. The 3-year-old colt will stand at stud for next year’s breeding season at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky. Honor A. P. had two wins in six career starts and earnings of $532,200, according to Equibase. Honor A. P. was the 7-1 second choice in the Kentucky Derby.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UK Athletics gives update on latest COVID-19 testing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Fourteen PRC positives out of 402 student-athletes

Lexington

Keeneland’s September Sale underway with COVID restrictions in place

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
While many events have had to fall by the way-side because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one tradition is going on as scheduled in Lexington.

Sports

Burrow runs for touchdown in debut, Bengals fall to Chargers 16-13

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Joe Kay
He threw a late interception, and Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal try with 2 seconds left.

Sports

Murray scores 21, Nuggets top Clippers to force Game 7

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
|
By Tim Reynolds
Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris.

Latest News

Sports

Cunningham has 4 TDs, Louisville tops Western Kentucky 35-21

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By Gary Graves
Micale Cunningham accounted for four touchdowns and passed for a career-high 343 yards.

Sports

Kentucky checks in at No. 23 in AP Top 25

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.

Sports

West Virginia blows past Eastern Kentucky 56-10

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By John Raby
The Colonels drop to 0-2 with the loss to the Mountaineers.

Sports

Breeders’ Cup to race without fans; Keeneland hosts in 2022

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Beth Harris
The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sports

Paintsville rallies past East Jessamine 39-24 in opener

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Paintsville trailed 14-0 in the first half and outscored the Jaguars 39-10 from there.

Sports

West Jessamine tops South Laurel, snaps 14-game skid

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
New Colts head coach Scott Marsh earned a win in his debut.