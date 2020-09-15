Honor A. P. retired after being injured in Kentucky Derby

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Honor A. P. has been retired because of an injury suffered in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished fourth. The 3-year-old colt will stand at stud for next year’s breeding season at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky. Honor A. P. had two wins in six career starts and earnings of $532,200, according to Equibase. Honor A. P. was the 7-1 second choice in the Kentucky Derby.

