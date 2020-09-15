Advertisement

How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

46777415 - close up of female accountant or banker making calculations. savings, finances and economy concept
46777415 - close up of female accountant or banker making calculations. savings, finances and economy concept(WSAW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 has been a difficult year for millions across the country. Many have found themselves out of work with little to fall back on financially. Creating an emergency fund is imperative regardless of good or bad times. Independent financial planning advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says it’s imperative to change your spending habits to put a safety net into your monthly financial situation.

“Every person who comes through our door, we want to see them holding 6 months of their typical monthly spending budget in cash. It may not happen instantly but we work hard to get folks to shift the way they think about safety,” Smith says. “It might be the car breaks down, a child gets injured in a sport and the medical bills soar or like in 2020, a lot of people have been laid off from their positions due to the pandemic. Whatever the cause, putting away cash to account for the unexpected is critical.”

The pandemic has seen a landscape shift of where Americans are spending their resources. Long term it will also impact the job market. Some positions will return quickly when deemed safe, like live events for example but others will be eliminated completely as the demand is no longer there. To ensure a robust emergency fund going forward, start with paying yourself first. Smith says before you spend anything, make a budget and pay yourself first each month, 10% would be ideal but start at 5% if necessary.

“So often we pay this bill and that bill, then we eat out, then we buy a gift for a birthday or special occasion and the next thing you know there’s a week to go in the month and all the income has been spent,” Smith says. “If you flip your financial allocation on its head and instead of seeing what’s leftover at the end of the month to save, start the exact opposite and take that money out before you ever spend a dollar. This drastically changes how much you have saved and how much you end up spending each month.”

If someone has been laid off, it can seem like a daunting task to build up a nest egg. As a new job search begins, Smith advises looking for things that can be cut out of the budget that are ‘extras’. Cable TV could be a great place to start, eating in, instead of eating out is another option. If the family has several phone lines, cutting back on the kids' lines for a couple of months to get through could be a good option. Subscription services of any kind should be examined and considered for the chopping block until an emergency fund has been established. To see more business or financial news for the Indianapolis viewing area visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Emily Bennett
Brandon Shepherd, owner of Shep's Place, says the curfew cuts out the restaurant’s peak time and alcohol sales help keeps them afloat and keeps bartenders and servers employed.

Money Matters

Economic recovery drags: What to expect from the stock market through 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
July and August saw strong growth in the stock market even while the economic recovery has been slow. September has opened with the market pulling back off highs as investors gauge the ongoing struggles in the economy.

Money Matters

Refinance now: New and existing home mortgages set to jump Dec 1

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
There’s been unprecedented demand for new mortgages and refinancing of homes in the United States despite the pandemic in 2020.

Money Matters

Stock market at all-time highs; time to lock in some of the winnings?

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
No matter what the stock market is doing, a financial portfolio must be positioned according to each individual investor’s situation.

Latest News

Money Matters

Commercial real estate boom gone bust in 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
As the coronavirus drags on, the commercial real estate industry continues to experience a seismic shift in demand.

Money Matters

Why the stock market continues to rise amidst a recession

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stock market fell by 34% in less than a month from the middle of February into early March. Just as quick, the stock market saw the fastest 20-day rise in the entire 100-year history of trading.

Money Matters

Parents and children opting out of schools for ‘learning pods’

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
When the coronavirus pandemic began hitting the United States with full force in early March, many did not consider the pandemic would stretch into the new school year,

Money Matters

Governor Beshear tightens restrictions, halts restaurant industry re-opening

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says the decision to pull back is a crushing blow to the food and beverage industry.

Money Matters

What a second stimulus package may look like

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “kids, jobs and a vaccine” will be a top priority in the next stimulus package.

Money Matters

Financial shortfalls ahead if schools go online learning only?

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT
To talk about the economic destruction that could be caused by an online-only learning environment for Kentucky is independent fiduciary financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers.