Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A close call with Sally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of the moisture from Sally will stay just south of Kentucky.

It is smooth sailing for us! We’ll keep the calmer and nicer weather around for a couple more days. We’ll likely see highs hover around the upper 70s this afternoon. Keep low humidity and it is another fall feeling day!

The moisture from Sally will try to make a run at us by early Wednesday. I don’t think that these first bands are a big deal. The track of Sally stays south of Kentucky thanks to a cold front that cruises in and keeps it away. It will spark a few showers as it makes the run through Kentucky. Cooler air will filter in again.

