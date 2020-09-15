Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center testing donations for COVID antibodies

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing continues to be key during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, starting Tuesday, antibody tests are available for free at the Kentucky Blood Center.

A normal blood donation could help save three lives, but now a normal donation at any Kentucky Blood Center could help save even more.

“We’re antibody testing all the blood donations, platelet donation, and double red blood cell donations at our donor centers,” said Mandy Brajuha, Kentucky Blood Center.

And that could be a huge boost for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“The hope is that we’re able to identify folks through this process that have the antibodies for COVID-19 so we can recruit them to donate plasma to help treat critically ill patients,” Brajuha said.

Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say they saw an increase in plasma donations towards the beginning of the pandemic, but now the supply is not meeting the increasing demand.

There are no extra steps.

Every donation will be tested, and those results will be emailed to you in a link.

“We’ve been able to collect a significant amount of this plasma over the last few months, but as the hospitals continue to use more of that, we’re looking to get more people into that program," Brajuha said. "So, this is a good way for us to identify those people.”

That antibody testing is available at any Kentucky Blood Center through October 3.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Madison County education leaders approve of state’s new guidance on in-person instruction

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he will not be extending his recommendation against in-person learning past September 28.

Lexington

UK says students cooperating with COVID guidelines overall, but there have been some issues

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky says it’s doing what it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

Lexington

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

Crime

Man drives lawnmower down Frankfort road at 2:30 a.m., gets arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An early morning jaunt on a lawnmower led to the arrest of a Frankfort man.

Latest News

State

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky state officials have given a number of updates on the education situation in the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

News

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

Updated: 4 hours ago
A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

News

City of Louisville reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 4 hours ago
It is expected to be one of the largest settlements involving an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A close call with Sally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Most of the moisture from Sally will stay just south of Kentucky.