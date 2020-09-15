Advertisement

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

(WBKO)
Sep. 15, 2020
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - The Green River Distilling Co. in Kentucky survived fire, Prohibition, multiple owners and decline and is being revived at its original location in Owensboro.

The distillery was founded in 1885. After finding the property in ruin, it was restored and began producing in 2016 as the O.Z. Tyler Distillery, but the owners said Tuesday it is returning to its original name.

CEO Simon Burch worked with founder John W. McCulloch’s great-grandson, Rob McCulloch, to rename the distillery.

A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

