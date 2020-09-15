Advertisement

Madison County education leaders approve of state’s new guidance on in-person instruction

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he will not be extending his recommendation against in-person learning past September 28.

If Kentucky school districts were confused before about how to safely reopen schools, they now have some guidance with the governor’s color-coded metric system.

Members of the Madison County Education Association believe it’s a good plan that can steer the school district in the right direction. State officials say it’s a way to give superintendents local control.

A color-coded map showing COVID-19 incidence rates by county will be updated every week. Schools in green and yellow areas can have in-person learning. Those in orange areas should consider remote learning only and those in red areas should suspend all in-person classes the following week.

Susan Cintra, the president of the Madison County Education Association, says the metric system eliminates the guesswork.

“It’s a hard decision for anyone to make when each person has a different perspective of what’s happening," Cintra said. "So, when we have a uniform metric to let us know from the people who know the most about what’s happening around the state and in individual counties, that is going to make things a lot smoother for everybody.”

Schools have the option of returning to in-person instruction on September 28, but whether or not districts do will depend on COVID-19 data as it relates to the system.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Kentucky Blood Center testing donations for COVID antibodies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Testing continues to be key during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, starting Tuesday, antibody tests are available for free at the Kentucky Blood Center.

Lexington

UK says students cooperating with COVID guidelines overall, but there have been some issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky says it’s doing what it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

Lexington

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

Crime

Man drives lawnmower down Frankfort road at 2:30 a.m., gets arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An early morning jaunt on a lawnmower led to the arrest of a Frankfort man.

Latest News

State

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky state officials have given a number of updates on the education situation in the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

News

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

Updated: 5 hours ago
A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

News

LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s family speaks about the settlement with the City of Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
The settlement is the largest ever paid by the city in an officer-involved shooting case.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A close call with Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Most of the moisture from Sally will stay just south of Kentucky.