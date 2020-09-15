Advertisement

Man drives lawnmower down Frankfort road at 2:30 a.m., gets arrested

Police say they got a noise complaint around 2:30 Monday morning about someone driving a loud lawnmower down the street on Winding Way.
Police say they got a noise complaint around 2:30 Monday morning about someone driving a loud lawnmower down the street on Winding Way.(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - An early morning jaunt on a lawnmower led to the arrest of a Frankfort man.

Police say they got a noise complaint around 2:30 Monday morning about someone driving a loud lawnmower down the street on Winding Way.

The arrest citation says when an officer got there he found 54-year-old Willie Waters driving a riding lawnmower on the road. When the officer talked to Waters he had slurred speech and looked drunk.

According to the citation, Waters told the officer he had three drinks. The officer then had Waters do a field sobriety test, which he failed, and the breath test indicated the presence of alcohol.

Police say Waters later admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and said he drank half a pint of vodka.

Waters was arrested on a charge of operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky state officials have given a number of updates on the education situation in the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

News

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

Updated: 2 hours ago
A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

News

City of Louisville reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
It is expected to be one of the largest settlements involving an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A close call with Sally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Most of the moisture from Sally will stay just south of Kentucky.

News

Parents, students gather outside Fayette Co. board meeting with uncertainty of return to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
In Fayette County, school board members are talking about what the remainder of the fall semester might look like after Governor Andy Beshear said he would leave the choice up to the districts.

Back to School

Scott Co. schools working on plans for in-person return

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Two weeks before his recommendation ends, the governor says it’s time to present the numbers and let the local communities decide whether or not in-person classes are right for them.

News

What you should know if remote learning is causing eye strain on your child’s eyes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
As screen time becomes a bigger part of students' lives during remote learning, preserving their vision is something to keep an eye on.

News

WATCH | A conversation with First Lady Britainy Beshear

Updated: 15 hours ago
Amber Philpott sits down for a conversation with First Lady Britainy Beshear.