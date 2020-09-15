Man drives lawnmower down Frankfort road at 2:30 a.m., gets arrested

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - An early morning jaunt on a lawnmower led to the arrest of a Frankfort man.

Police say they got a noise complaint around 2:30 Monday morning about someone driving a loud lawnmower down the street on Winding Way.

The arrest citation says when an officer got there he found 54-year-old Willie Waters driving a riding lawnmower on the road. When the officer talked to Waters he had slurred speech and looked drunk.

According to the citation, Waters told the officer he had three drinks. The officer then had Waters do a field sobriety test, which he failed, and the breath test indicated the presence of alcohol.

Police say Waters later admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and said he drank half a pint of vodka.

Waters was arrested on a charge of operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

