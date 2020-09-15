Advertisement

ND farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.

Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting when he went into cardiac arrest near Crosby, North Dakota.

Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Unhjem’s Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin. When they heard about Unhjem’s situation last week, they immediately started coordinating an effort to help him out.

“I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it,” said family friend, Jenna Binde.

Those who assisted say letting the Unhjems' crops go unharvested would’ve been a big loss for the family, and helping out was just common sense.

“Everybody knows the Unhjems, and they’re good people and good in the community, and just kind of the farming way of life too. You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don’t expect anything in return”, added Binde.

Lane Unhjem was flown to Minot where he is in stable condition, but his family says he has a long road of recovery ahead.

It took only seven hours for the farmers to harvest the Unhjems' 1,000 acres of crops over the weekend.

Photos courtesy of Rodney Olin and Don Anderson

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Slowly Takes Control

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Gorgeous fall weather looks to take control of our pattern.

State

Madison County education leaders approve of state’s new guidance on in-person instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he will not be extending his recommendation against in-person learning past September 28.

Lexington

Kentucky Blood Center testing donations for COVID antibodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Testing continues to be key during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, starting Tuesday, antibody tests are available for free at the Kentucky Blood Center.

Lexington

UK says students cooperating with COVID guidelines overall, but there have been some issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The University of Kentucky says it’s doing what it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

Lexington

Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland’s 2020 Fall Meet will be closed to the public.

Latest News

Crime

Man drives lawnmower down Frankfort road at 2:30 a.m., gets arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An early morning jaunt on a lawnmower led to the arrest of a Frankfort man.

State

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky state officials have given a number of updates on the education situation in the commonwealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; 53 are UK students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for its update from Monday.

News

Kentucky distillery being revived at original location

Updated: 7 hours ago
A limited release of Green River 4 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in 2021.

News

LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s family speaks about the settlement with the City of Louisville

Updated: 7 hours ago
The settlement is the largest ever paid by the city in an officer-involved shooting case.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago