Parents, students gather outside Fayette Co. board meeting with uncertainty of return to school

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Fayette County, school board members are talking about what the remainder of the fall semester might look like after Governor Andy Beshear said he would leave the choice up to the districts. While in Monday night’s board meeting, members weren’t ready to make a decision, but a lot of parents are already set.

“I honestly would like them to give me a form let me sign off that my kids could go back to school tomorrow,” parent Angela Costa said.

“Let our kids be safe and learn from home," parent Ashley Tolson said.

A group of parents and students that are part of the Let Them Learn Facebook group rallied at Central Office, pushing for the choice to send kids back to class.

“There’s only so much that teachers can do from the other side of the computer screen," parent Jennifer Rock said.

But a separate Facebook group called We Support Fayette County Public Schools is advocating for a slower approach.

“It’s just not safe right now and we really appreciate the school board listening to the experts and analyzing that data and looking at scientific evidence to try to decide when it will be safe for us to come back,” Tolson said.

Neither group got a definite answer yet. Superintendent Caulk says they will continue evaluating the situation and plan to make a decision on Sept. 28th about a possible return to in-person learning after fall break.

MORE: Fayette Co. 2020 Back to School plans

Superintendent Caulk says there is a superintendents meeting scheduled Tuesday, where he hopes to learn more information.

