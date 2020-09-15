UK Athletics gives update on latest COVID-19 testing
Fourteen PRC positives out of 402 student-athletes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing for University of Kentucky Athletics teams and related staff are available.
Details from the most recent testing include:
- 402 student-athletes were PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tested from August 20-September 2. Fourteen were PCR positive.
- 34 student-athletes who had returned to campus also underwent antibody testing during the initial onboarding process, with one positive for past infections.
- 306 staff members were PCR tested. Seven were PCR positive.
Student-athletes and staff testing PCR positive were required to isolate in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. UK Athletics will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership and the guidance of the Southeastern Conference Medical Task Force.