UK Athletics gives update on latest COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing for University of Kentucky Athletics teams and related staff are available.

Details from the most recent testing include:

402 student-athletes were PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tested from August 20-September 2. Fourteen were PCR positive.

34 student-athletes who had returned to campus also underwent antibody testing during the initial onboarding process, with one positive for past infections.

306 staff members were PCR tested. Seven were PCR positive.

Student-athletes and staff testing PCR positive were required to isolate in accordance with CDC and local health department guidelines. UK Athletics will continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership and the guidance of the Southeastern Conference Medical Task Force.