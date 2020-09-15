UK says students cooperating with COVID guidelines overall, but there have been some issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky says it’s doing what it can to slow the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

When the University of Kentucky first started back with in-classes, President Eli Capelluto said they would need cooperation from students.

They got a lot of cooperation from the 25,000 students who have been tested for COVID, but there have been a few issues. The first week of classes Lexington Police said they cited several students for having off-campus parties.

And now, the university tells us they’ve had around 80 different student conduct reports related to COVID-19 issues.

They won’t get into specifics on punishments but did tell us they range from warnings for first-time offenses, all the way up to suspensions from school.

According to the university code of conduct, even students who don’t live on campus are expected to follow safety guidelines. A university spokesperson specifically said having a party during a pandemic would violate those.

In the past few days, about half of the new cases reported by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department have been UK students.

The University says they’ve had almost 1,300 cases since they started testing.

Their goal is to continue a mix of in-person and online classes until Thanksgiving break.

Monday, Dr. Deborah Birx, who is one of the top White House doctors in charge of the COVID-19 Task Force, visited the University of Kentucky. She said as long as the university continued on the same path they’ve been on a wooden need to close before the holiday break.

