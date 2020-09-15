Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases; revises curfew for bars and restaurants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 58,000 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.97 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 95 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,074.
The governor also made revisions to the curfews for bars and restaurants. The last call/last service time will move to 11 p.m., and closing times will be midnight.
As of Tuesday, 533 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 125 are in the ICU. There have been at least 1,068,026 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
