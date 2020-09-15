Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases; revises curfew for bars and restaurants

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 58,000 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.97 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 95 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,074.

The governor also made revisions to the curfews for bars and restaurants. The last call/last service time will move to 11 p.m., and closing times will be midnight.

As of Tuesday, 533 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 125 are in the ICU. There have been at least 1,068,026 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

