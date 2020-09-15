Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases; revises curfew for bars and restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 745 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 58,000 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.97 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 95 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,074.

The governor also made revisions to the curfews for bars and restaurants. The last call/last service time will move to 11 p.m., and closing times will be midnight.

As of Tuesday, 533 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 125 are in the ICU. There have been at least 1,068,026 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor is adding an hour to restaurants curfews. Last call will now be 11 pm. The restaurant industry made that request to the Governor’s Office. The governor says another big reason is the return of sports. @WKYT — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.