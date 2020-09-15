Advertisement

What you should know if remote learning is causing eye strain on your child’s eyes

As screen time becomes a bigger part of students' lives during remote learning, preserving their vision is something to keep an eye on.
MGN
MGN
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WTVF reported Dr. Lauren Scheiner, an ophthalmologist who has been treating patients in New York and Connecticut for six years, warned screen time can cause squinting and eye-crossing along with a number of symptoms.

“We do know that prolonged near work can place some children at risk for progressive myopia, which is worsening nearsightedness,” Dr. Schneider said.

Scheiner said tips on preserving your kids' vision includes making sure they keep at least 15 inches from the screen, having them take screen breaks every 20 minutes and investing in a blue light blocker.

“Some of our data suggests blue light emitted from our electronic devices may potentially be harmful long term to the center of the retina,” said Schneider Sunday.

According to medical experts, the long term impacts on the eyes from remote learning are still being watched and recommend regular eye exams.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

