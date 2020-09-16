Beshear: No absentee ballot delay after COVID case at Fayette Co. clerk’s elections dept.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Beshear gave an update on the absentee ballot situation in Fayette County during his Wednesday briefing.

Monday, Clerk Don Blevins announced the county’s elections department had to temporarily shut down due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Blevins called the closure a ‘devastating setback’ and said it would lead to a delay in mailing out absentee ballots.

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear said the situation has been fixed and there is no delay. He encouraged people to go ahead and request your ballot and to make sure you’re registered at elect.ky.gov

