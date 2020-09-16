EKU football adds October 3 home game vs. Houston Baptist

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky football has added an October 3 home game vs. Houston Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Colonels and the Huskies are both off to an 0-2 start. EKU lost to Marshall and West Virginia and Houston Baptist lost to both North Texas and Texas Tech.

The Colonels were originally scheduled to host Central Arkansas on October 10. That game has been moved to October 24. Eastern’s contest at UCA, originally scheduled for October 31, will now be played on November 14 in Conway.

Eastern Kentucky’s four-game home schedule now includes Houston Baptist (Oct. 3), Central Arkansas (Oct. 24), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7) and Western Carolina (Nov. 21).

The 2020 season continues for EKU at The Citadel on September 26.

