LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.

As of this writing, I think that some of you in eastern Kentucky might see a little shower activity from Sally. The rest of us will be dry from those bands. However, a cold front will blast in on Thursday and it will bring a few showers to the region. It is also the front that helps deflect the remnants of Sally away from us.

The other side of that cold front will bring about a significant change to the region. Our temperatures will drop all the way down to the 70s for highs and we will see 40s at night. There is some very strong indication that some might not even make it out of the 60s. If you have been looking for the truly fall-like stuff, it is here!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.