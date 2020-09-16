Advertisement

KHSAA commissioner says some schools facing sanctions for not following COVID-19 protocols

Fall sports competitions began last week in Kentucky and some schools are being accused of not following the KHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.
By David W. Baker
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall sports competitions began last week in Kentucky and some schools are being accused of not following the KHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

High school sports competitions began on September 7 and football games began last Friday.

During the KHSAA Board of Control meeting Wednesday morning we found out that most schools are doing a really good job with COVID-19 protocols, but some could be looking at sanctions.

In the meeting, Commissioner Julian Tackett called out the south-central region for not following the protocols.

The meeting was the first time since the outbreak the KHSAA’s governing body met in person for at the association’s offices on Winchester Road and Commissioner Julian Tackett gave an overall really positive assessment of how things have been going on the field.

However, Tackett did express concern about some issues taking place on the sidelines and in the stands and, in some cases, disregarding the protocols could result in some schools being disciplined.

“And the fans did really good when they first sat down,” Tackett said. “As the game went on, they didn’t necessarily do so well. So, here’s the risk. They’re going to jeopardize the games being played at all, or they’re going to jeopardize their ability to attend.”

We have more than one report about a couple of schools in south-central Kentucky that are not requiring masks," Tackett continued. “In fact, their ADs are greeting teams without masks on. There’s just almost an ambivalence to the fact or a total neglect of the fact that there’s even a problem.”

Commissioner Tackett also said the association was investigating a report in a sport that was not named where a student-athlete had a positive COVID test, the coach knew about it and let that student-athlete practice.

