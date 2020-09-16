Advertisement

Ky. couple vacationing in Alabama ends up in Hurricane Sally’s path

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKYT) - A couple from Mount Vernon, Ky. got stuck in Hurricane Sally.

They’re vacationing right now in Gulf Shores, Alabama, an area that took a direct hit from the storm.

Blake and Sara Mullins are in Orange Beach on vacation right now. They were staying Tuesday night on the 16th floor of a beachfront condo when winds started picking up.

MORE: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally shattered windows in their building and knocked their power out.

“Our balcony doors and windows almost look like water because it was wavy," Blake said. "Like the wind was almost gonna blow it through, blow the glass out.”

The powerful hurricane is slow-moving.

“We got power lines and all these palm trees instead of standing straight up they’re almost laid over in the road," Blake said. "You can get outside and walk around, but the winds are 50-60 miles an hour and it’ll almost knock you over.”

The Mullins plan to stay in Orange Beach for another few days and will head back to Kentucky late this week.

