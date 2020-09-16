Advertisement

Ky. mother reunited with daughter after winning long battle against COVID-19

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle against COVID-19 can be hard on a family.

One Lexington family learned that first hand, but Wednesday they are celebrating, now that their loved one is out of the ICU, after battling the virus for more than a month.

Patricia Martin was just released Wednesday from inpatient therapy at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. It marks the end of her battle with COVID-19.

Martin was first diagnosed on August 2. She ended up in the ICU on a ventilator.

Wednesday, after a long 44-day separation, Martin and her daughter, Jennifer Dixon, celebrated Martin’s victory over the virus with a heartwarming reunion.

“At first wasn’t sure how it would affect her, or how serious, until days went and then other things became necessary to keep her going and alive," said Dixon. "It’s been a journey.”

Dixon and Martin say they want others to learn from their story that this virus is very real and now is not the time to let up.

