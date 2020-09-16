Advertisement

Local community activist reacts to news of historic settlement in Breonna Taylor’s case

Carama traveled to Louisville several times to participate in protests.
Carama traveled to Louisville several times to participate in protests.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breonna Taylor’s death sparked nationwide protests, her name has been chanted across the country, and her story hits too close to home for so many people.

“It’s just right up the road,” community activist Devine Carama said. “If that can happen in Louisville, Kentucky, that can happen to my wife in Versailles.”

Carama is a well-known community activist in Lexington who has been using his influence locally to keep Breonna Taylor’s name in the headlines.

“Though Louisville might be our rival in sports, they’re our brothers and sisters and fellow Kentuckians,” Carama said. “So, for me, I’m all the way tapped in and will continue to do whatever I can as an artist and activist to make sure we continue to say her name and she gets the justice she deserves.”

Hearing the news of the historic settlement for Taylor’s family and the unprecedented list of police reforms for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Carama said it is a significant step in the right direction.

“I believe the systemic changes, the reform, that’s going to have a lasting impact for a lifetime,” Carama said. “So, I think that’s huge, even in her death, and we mourn her death, the thing that gets me up in the morning is that she’s not only in a perfect place but her death is not going to be in vain.”

Still, Carama said the fight for justice isn’t over.

“Her family deserves that and so much more,” Carama said. “But, justice won’t fully be served until there are arrests made.”

Carama started 16 Bars for Breonna in July, dropping a hip hop verse each day to keep Taylor’s name at the forefront of people’s minds. He said that will continue until arrests are made.

