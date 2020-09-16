Advertisement

Louisville man accused of taking dismembered body parts on Greyhound to Ill.

A homicide investigation is underway after a family discovered human body parts in their son's suitcase.
A homicide investigation is underway after a family discovered human body parts in their son's suitcase.(CNN)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide is under investigation after police say a man killed a woman before taking her body parts in a suitcase to visit his family more than five hours away.

LMPD says they were able to track the homicide back to the 600 block of N. Hite St..

Markham, Ill. Police said the suspect’s family picked up the suspect from a bus stop in Chicago. The entire time the suspect had a suitcase filled with body parts taken from a woman.

Markham Police Chief says the family says they had no idea what was in the suitcase. His family said he never unpacked or opened the suitcase, but police said a foul odor was leaking from the case. Police were called when a family member opened the suitcase and found the body parts.

Now the suspect has been arrested in the city just outside Chicago. The man’s charges have not been released at this time.

LMPD and the FBI are investigating the case. The family is cooperating with the investigators.

