Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington

Halloween is still more than a month away, but Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington. (File image: KOTA TV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Halloween is still more than a month away, but Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington.

The city says they are looking for ways to enjoy it and keep children safe.

Officials say the governor is also planning to put out information so children can have a safe Halloween.

Plans for Lexington have not been decided yet.

