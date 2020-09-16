NCAA sets November 25 as start date for college basketball season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a meeting by the Division 1 Council on Wednesday, the NCAA has reportedly set November 25 as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h.



Decision is in. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020

That November 25 date is the day before Thanksgiving.

The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date on October 14.

