NCAA sets November 25 as start date for college basketball season

The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date on October 14.
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks(AP Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a meeting by the Division 1 Council on Wednesday, the NCAA has reportedly set November 25 as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

That November 25 date is the day before Thanksgiving.

The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date on October 14.

