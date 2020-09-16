NCAA sets November 25 as start date for college basketball season
The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date on October 14.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a meeting by the Division 1 Council on Wednesday, the NCAA has reportedly set November 25 as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season.
That November 25 date is the day before Thanksgiving.
The start of practice will be six weeks prior to the initial start date on October 14.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.