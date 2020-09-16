Ohio fugitive overdoses on drugs during Richmond, Ky. standoff, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man wanted by authorities in Ohio was arrested after a standoff in Richmond.

Richmond police say they got a tip Tuesday about a drug sale at a home in the 900 block of Villa Drive.

When officers got there, they tried to talk to the man inside the home, but they say he retreated into the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Paul T. True and police found out he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Ohio.

Paul T. True, 28. (Richmond Police Dept.)

Crisis Negotiators were called in and eventually got True to surrender. Police say it was previously reported on social media that hostages were involved in this incident, nut they at no point was a hostage involved.

During the incident, police say True consumed a large amount of drugs causing him to overdose. EMS workers provided care for True at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

After his release, True was charged with tampering with physical evidence and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. It’s not clear what charges out of Ohio True is facing.

