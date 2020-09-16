One hospitalized, one arrested after Southern Kentucky shooting

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in Garrard County.

According to police, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Crab Orchard Road near the Lincoln County line.

Police said a woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in her side. Officers said she is being interviewed about what happened.

At least one person has been arrested in the case. At this time, that person’s identity is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.