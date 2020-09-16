Advertisement

One hospitalized, one arrested after Southern Kentucky shooting

MGN amublance response
MGN amublance response(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in Garrard County.

According to police, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Crab Orchard Road near the Lincoln County line.

Police said a woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in her side. Officers said she is being interviewed about what happened.

At least one person has been arrested in the case. At this time, that person’s identity is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

