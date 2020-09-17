Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives to the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the remnants of Sally move to our southeast, a cold front moves in from the northwest that brings much better air ahead in the forecast.

You can expect a cool but comfortable feel arriving in the forecast for your evening and night ahead. Skies will remain mostly clear through this evening with moderate winds, which should help keep fog away for most through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cooling into the 60s for this evening, and we’ll eventually land into the 50s overnight for a refreshing feel.

By Friday, morning temperates will be in the mid to lower 50s with some patchy fog possible in lower valley areas. Still, generally, winds will remain light to moderate enough that it shouldn’t be a significant issue. We have another beautiful day in store with low humidity levels and plenty of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Highs for Friday will only make it into the upper 60s for most, and a few lower 70s are possible. Winds through the afternoon will also pick up a bit with gusts of 20+mph possible, and sustained winds will be around 8-15mph.

We’ll keep our dry stretch going all the way through this weekend and most of next week as a Fall pattern takes hold of the forecast. Some of the coldest air will arrive by Saturday and Sunday morning with lows in the lower 40s with a wind chill touch. Highs will also remain on the cooler side through this weekend with the mid to upper 60s expected Saturday, and then lower 70s by Sunday. As mentioned, we’ll stay in the mid to lower 70s through most of next week and plenty of sunshine and dry weather to go around.

