Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives to the forecast

A Fall feel arrives for the weekend with plenty of sunshine
A Fall feel arrives for the weekend with plenty of sunshine(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the remnants of Sally move to our southeast, a cold front moves in from the northwest that brings much better air ahead in the forecast.

You can expect a cool but comfortable feel arriving in the forecast for your evening and night ahead. Skies will remain mostly clear through this evening with moderate winds, which should help keep fog away for most through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cooling into the 60s for this evening, and we’ll eventually land into the 50s overnight for a refreshing feel.

By Friday, morning temperates will be in the mid to lower 50s with some patchy fog possible in lower valley areas. Still, generally, winds will remain light to moderate enough that it shouldn’t be a significant issue. We have another beautiful day in store with low humidity levels and plenty of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Highs for Friday will only make it into the upper 60s for most, and a few lower 70s are possible. Winds through the afternoon will also pick up a bit with gusts of 20+mph possible, and sustained winds will be around 8-15mph.

We’ll keep our dry stretch going all the way through this weekend and most of next week as a Fall pattern takes hold of the forecast. Some of the coldest air will arrive by Saturday and Sunday morning with lows in the lower 40s with a wind chill touch. Highs will also remain on the cooler side through this weekend with the mid to upper 60s expected Saturday, and then lower 70s by Sunday. As mentioned, we’ll stay in the mid to lower 70s through most of next week and plenty of sunshine and dry weather to go around.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps On The Way

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
The coldest air since spring moves in this weekend.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Slowly Takes Control

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Gorgeous fall weather looks to take control of our pattern.

Weather

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Fall Slowly Takes Control

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Fall Slowly Takes Control

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A close call with Sally

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Most of the moisture from Sally will stay just south of Kentucky.

Weather

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Pleasant Temps As We Track Sally

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
Pleasant Temps As We Track Sally