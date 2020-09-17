Advertisement

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

AT&T CEO John Stankey thinks some customers might be interested in accepting targeted ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.
AT&T CEO John Stankey thinks some customers might be interested in accepting targeted ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T is considering offering wireless phone plans partially paid for by advertising, according to the company’s CEO.

AT&T CEO John Stankey says he thinks some customers might be interested in accepting ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.

The idea has been tried in the past by other carriers, but it’s never been successful. But Stankey says AT&T has a lot more data on customers, which means ads could be targeted better.

The company advertising business incorporates data that comes from both inside and outside its ecosystem, which Stankey admits could raise privacy concerns.

It’s unclear exactly how the ads would be presented. If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

RAW: High tides from Hurricane Sally lead to flooding in Pensacola, Fla.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. It moved slowly, exacerbating the effect of heavy rains.

National

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

National

CDC director encourages use of face masks during wait for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Dr. Robert Redfield says a limited vaccine supply may be accessible later this year, but the general public likely won't see it until late 2021. President Trump disagrees with that timeline.

National

22 injured after construction cranes collide in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Latest News

National

Fla. woman attacked, beaten in dispute over Walmart parking spot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPLG Staff
The incident allegedly began when the suspects stole a parking space the victim had been waiting for.

National

Victim shares horrifying details of assault in Walmart parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The incident allegedly began when the suspects stole a parking space the victim had been waiting for.

National Politics

Trump says he can talk GOP into going for ‘larger’ virus aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump is particularly focused on getting a second round of stimulus checks to Americans. But top Republicans are shrugging off the president's call and suggesting they are unwilling to push their offer much higher than $1 trillion.

News

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

News

WATCH | Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.

News

WATCH | Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
Halloween is still more than a month away, but Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington.