Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

ROWAN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

According to The Trail Blazer, Jacob Stegall was a youth pastor at Better Life Church in Morehead.

Jacob Stegall. (Rowan County Detention Center)

He’s charged with indecent exposure.

The mother of the victim says the incident happened back in December 2019. She says there may be other victims.

If found guilty, Stegall could face fines and 90 days in jail.

