Advertisement

Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

According to The Trail Blazer, Jacob Stegall was a youth pastor at Better Life Church in Morehead.

Jacob Stegall.
Jacob Stegall.(Rowan County Detention Center)

He’s charged with indecent exposure.

The mother of the victim says the incident happened back in December 2019. She says there may be other victims.

If found guilty, Stegall could face fines and 90 days in jail.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington will have six in-person voting locations

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans.

State

Protestors rally outside capitol as Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments in case about Beshear’s orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As oral arguments started Thursday morning the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, protestors gathered on the capitol lawn to rally against the governor’s executive orders.

Regional

Louisville-based Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

News

WATCH | LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Latest News

Lexington

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Lexington

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

News

WATCH | Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

Updated: 14 hours ago
A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.