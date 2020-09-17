God’s Pantry, Lexington Public Library team up to provide meals for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library and God’s Pantry Food Bank are working together to provide meals for children at the Northside branch library.

The program is called Grab and Go Supper Meals.

Inside the bags, kids can get a juice, whole-grain pizza crackers and cheese.

It’s a way to feed the children and reintroduce them to the library.

“We are providing food when a lot of families are experiencing insecurity in their income in their ability to purchase food, but at the same time, it’s a nice way to provide some regularity for kids in the neighborhood,” said Heather Dieffenbach, executive director Lexington Public Library.

The meals are handed out Monday through Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon at the Northside library on Russell Cave Road.

