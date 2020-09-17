Advertisement

Gray Television, UK join forces to host McConnell-McGrath debate

Gray Television and the University of Kentucky Student Government are joining forces to host a debate for the closely watched race between Sen. Mitch McConnell and Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.
Sep. 17, 2020
McConnell accepted Gray Television’s initial invitation to “The Kentucky Debate” in August. McGrath accepted the student government’s invitation on September 2.

“Now that both candidates have indicated their willingness to debate the issues in this historic time, we hope we can quickly nail down the details,” said WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant. “The television reach for this debate is wide and UK’s involvement will help address a range of topics.”

The October debate would be moderated by Bryant and held in studio.

“While our previous debates were held before an audience on the University’s campus, we all recognized that a debate this year would be very different because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our common goal to limit crowds,” said UK Student Government President Courtney Wheeler. “However, the importance of the race and our joint commitment to spotlighting the issues facing all Kentucky voters — especially students who are our future leaders — makes holding this debate an important endeavor.”

In 2019, “The Kentucky Debate” was the most watched debate in the governor’s race.

In addition to WKYT in Lexington and WAVE in Louisville, Gray Television owns WYMT in Hazard, WBKO in Bowling Green, KFVS in Cape Girardeau/Paducah, WXIX in Cincinnati, WFIE in Evansville, WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington and WVLT in Knoxville offering the ability to share this live debate with the widest possible audience of Kentucky viewers.

