Advertisement

Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

The case will go before the court on Thursday.
By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The case will go before the court on Thursday.

The case revolves around the legality of the governor’s COVID-19 orders.

AG Cameron has said his motions aren’t about public safety, but about making sure the governor followed the law when issuing the orders.

“We recognize the public health emergency and public health needs we have here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Cameron told us in a July 17 interview about the hearing. “We just want to make sure the orders that are issued out of his office are consistent with the state law and constitution.”

In July, the Supreme Court blocked temporary injunctions issued by courts in Scott and Boone counties that would have blocked certain executive orders issued by Beshear.

The move kept in place, for the time being, many of the governor’s executive orders involving the coronavirus, including the mask mandate.

The Supreme Court cited in July a need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy -- thus moving forward with the oral arguments.

During a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, the governor was asked about his thoughts on the hearing.

“It’s trying to undo the number one, two, three and four steps that we can take to defeat the virus,” said Beshear. “It is just crazy to say ‘let’s just eliminate the authority to respond to an emergency in the middle of the emergency.’”

Meanwhile barriers have been placed around the capitol blocking portions of the building as protestors against the Governor’s orders hope their voices can be heard.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

News

WATCH | Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.

News

WATCH | Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Halloween is still more than a month away, but Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington.

News

WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

National

At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally was the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks and the latest to blow in during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever.

Latest News

News

Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Patti Bridge lives in Georgetown and was vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama when Hurricane Sally hit.

News

Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.

News

Lengthy drug investigation nets 10 arrests in Floyd County, Ky.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
“We are scared to death of the heroin problem. We’ve seen it get a grip on us [Floyd County] the last three months,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

Sports

EKU football adds October 3 home game vs. Houston Baptist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Regional

Lexington mother reunited with daughter after winning long battle against COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The battle against COVID-19 can be hard on a family. One Lexington family learned that first hand, but Wednesday they are celebrating, now that their loved one is out of the ICU, after battling the virus for more than a month.