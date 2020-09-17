Lexington leaders asking for help cleaning up city parks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help clean up the city’s parks.

The city wants families stop by the Parks and Rec office off of South Broadway and pick up a trash kit. In it, volunteers will have a picker, gloves and trash bags to go out in their local park and help clean them up.

Since COVID-19 hit, the city parks have been a popular landing spot for those who want to get outside. But the more people go out in those 100 available parks, the more chances there are for litter.

“We know the parks are playing a vital role of getting through a crisis. It gives them an opportunity to be outside in green space and this gives them an opportunity to keep the green space really green,” Suzanne Leibee said.

There are fifty kits available and the program will go on until the end of the month.

