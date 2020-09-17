Advertisement

Lexington leaders asking for help cleaning up city parks

Two Lexington parks, McConnell Springs and Raven Run, reopened on Monday. (WKYT)
Two Lexington parks, McConnell Springs and Raven Run, reopened on Monday. (WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to help clean up the city’s parks.

The city wants families stop by the Parks and Rec office off of South Broadway and pick up a trash kit. In it, volunteers will have a picker, gloves and trash bags to go out in their local park and help clean them up.

Since COVID-19 hit, the city parks have been a popular landing spot for those who want to get outside. But the more people go out in those 100 available parks, the more chances there are for litter.

“We know the parks are playing a vital role of getting through a crisis. It gives them an opportunity to be outside in green space and this gives them an opportunity to keep the green space really green,” Suzanne Leibee said.

There are fifty kits available and the program will go on until the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
LMPD found the torso of the victim around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in a park in Clifton Heights.

WKYT Investigates

COVID in college: Does SEC university data make the grade?

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
A WKYT Investigates analysis found a lack of uniformity in COVID-19 data even among different SEC schools.

News

WATCH | Home & About - Justin's Place (Sept. 17, 2020)

Updated: 44 minutes ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

State

Beshear appoints first woman as CEO of Kentucky Lottery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Mary Harville as president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

Latest News

Lexington

God’s Pantry, Lexington Public Library team up to provide meals for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Public Library and God’s Pantry Food Bank are working together to provide meals for children at the Northside branch library.

State

Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 628 new COVID-19 cases; 3.82 percent positivity rate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives to the forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After a cold front moves through tonight and into Friday a cooler and drier pattern arrives for the weekend and into next week

News

Newly renovated Greyline Station in north Lexington to open in a few months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
In just a few months, you’ll be able to walk through and shop at a new market.

Lexington

Lexington will have six in-person voting locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans.