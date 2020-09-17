LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will have six in-person voting locations for the fall election.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans:

People will be able to vote early in-person from Oct. 13-Nov. 2, and on Election Day, Nov. 3, at these locations:

Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.

Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road

Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way

Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road

And BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

“Like everything else, voting is a little different this year,” Mayor Gorton said. “Make your plans to vote, and vote early if you can.”

Blevins also recommended voting by absentee ballot. “You can drop an absentee ballot in the mail, or in one of our six new drop boxes,” Blevins said. The boxes are bright blue and are identified as a “Ballot Drop Box.”

Reminder, there 3 ways to vote: 1) in person early voting, 2) in person on Nov 3 and 3) via absentee ballot

All voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot this year. Voters must apply by Oct. 9 at govoteky.com.

Drop boxes will be located at the Tates Creek, Northside or Beaumont Branch libraries, at the Lexington Senior Center, and in front of the County Clerk Offices at 162 E. Main St.

Blevins has not decided yet where the sixth box will be located.

