Advertisement

Lexington will have six in-person voting locations

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans.
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will have six in-person voting locations for the fall election.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans:

People will be able to vote early in-person from Oct. 13-Nov. 2, and on Election Day, Nov. 3, at these locations:

  • Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.
  • Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road
  • Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way
  • Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.
  • Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road
  • And BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

“Like everything else, voting is a little different this year,” Mayor Gorton said. “Make your plans to vote, and vote early if you can.”

Blevins also recommended voting by absentee ballot. “You can drop an absentee ballot in the mail, or in one of our six new drop boxes,” Blevins said. The boxes are bright blue and are identified as a “Ballot Drop Box.”

All voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot this year. Voters must apply by Oct. 9 at govoteky.com.

Drop boxes will be located at the Tates Creek, Northside or Beaumont Branch libraries, at the Lexington Senior Center, and in front of the County Clerk Offices at 162 E. Main St.

Blevins has not decided yet where the sixth box will be located.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

State

Protestors rally outside capitol as Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments in case about Beshear’s orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As oral arguments started Thursday morning the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, protestors gathered on the capitol lawn to rally against the governor’s executive orders.

Regional

Louisville-based Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

News

WATCH | LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Latest News

Lexington

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Lexington

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

News

WATCH | Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

Updated: 14 hours ago
A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.