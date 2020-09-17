LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

One new death was reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 71.

The cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 7,497. Sept. 9 ties Sept. 5 for the 9th-highest one-day increase in cases.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

112 cases, Aug. 27

The health department says the county also continues to see a rise in cases among students at the University of Kentucky. According to the health dept., UK students now account for 21% of all of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases.

They say 48 of Wednesday’s 113 new cases are UK students. Health officials say 46 of Tuesday’s 88 cases were UK students. We’re also told 53 of Monday’s 96 cases and 106 of the 200 reported cases over the weekend were UK students.

Unlike earlier this year, when the health department identified a rash of cases from people who were returning from vacation, there is no common connection between these new cases.

Health department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington and the health department also wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 58,764 cases and 1,082 deaths.

