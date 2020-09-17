Advertisement

Man accused of sex crimes against teen ‘bride’ says Ky judge validated marriage

A 48-year-old St. Louis County doctor pleaded guilty to child pornography charges involving a teenager who he claimed he had married.
Photo: St. Louis County Police
Photo: St. Louis County Police(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 48-year-old St. Louis County doctor pleaded guilty to child pornography charges involving a teenager who he claimed he had married.

Dr. Ashu Joshi admitted during a plea hearing Wednesday that he sent and received pornographic images and had sex with the girl, who was 16 at the time.

Joshi’s lawyers argued he couldn’t be charged because he married the girl in a private Hindu ceremony and a Kentucky judge later validated the marriage.

Prosecutors and investigators argued the marriage was a sham. The plea deal calls for Joshi to spend eight years in prison and pay $800,000 to the teenager. The two have a child together.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Protestors rally outside capitol as Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments in case about Beshear’s orders

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As oral arguments started Thursday morning the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, protestors gathered on the capitol lawn to rally against the governor’s executive orders.

Regional

Louisville-based Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

News

WATCH | LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Lexington

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Lexington

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong fall front sweeps in soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
That fall front will also work to keep Sally away from all of us in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Georgetown woman caught in Hurricane Sally during vacation, Lexington EDS crews join relief efforts

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Georgetown woman took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama that she’ll never forget.

News

WATCH | Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

Updated: 11 hours ago
A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.

News

WATCH | Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington

Updated: 11 hours ago
Halloween is still more than a month away, but Mayor Gorton says she is not canceling trick-or-treating in Lexington.

News

WATCH | Ky. Supreme Court to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.