Newly renovated Greyline Station in north Lexington to open in a few months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In just a few months, you’ll be able to walk through and shop at a new market.

It’s able to house more than 70 stores and restaurants.

The new space is breathing life into the old Greyline Station in North Lexington.

The space used to be filled with buses, but will soon be filled with dozens of Lexington businesses, everything from food to entertainment.

The Greyline Station sat vacant for almost 20 years at the corner of North Limestone and East Loudon. Developer and owner, Chad Needham, bought the space as an adaptive, reuse project.

Over the past two years, they’ve renovated it, adding more than 70 stalls for businesses, event spaces, and a bar for a sip and stroll environment.

Needham says it will be a big, open market mirrored off other markets in cities, like Cincinnati and Seattle.

Creating what Needham says he hopes is a great cultural hub for the North and East Ends.

“We always liked those markets and felt as though if we could pull that together in Lexington, but even greater if we could do it on the north side, would be something cool," Needham said. "Having any old building you can redo and save is something fun that we’ve been doing for a while. So this is a big project for us.”

Needham has renovated 65,000 square feet of the old bus station, including 200 parking spaces.

The project has cost around five million dollars.

Needham says they hope to have the space ready for an opening in December. The market will be home to businesses like North Lime Coffee and Donuts, Old North Bar, Black Soil, Julietta Market and several other small businesses.

