Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.

Police were called to Galls at 1330 Russell Cave Rd. around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday for reports of a bomb inside the store.

After arriving and investigating the scene, police arrested 25-year-old Kaithlyn Barnhouse, an employee at the store. Police say she admitted to calling in the bomb threat.

Barnhouse was charged with 2nd degree terroristic threatening.

