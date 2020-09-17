Advertisement

Police: Woman charged after making bomb threat at Lexington store

A woman is in custody after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.
A woman is in custody after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is charged after police say she made a bomb threat at a Lexington store.

Police were called to Galls at 1330 Russell Cave Rd. around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday for reports of a bomb inside the store.

After arriving and investigating the scene, police arrested 25-year-old Kaithlyn Barnhouse, an employee at the store. Police say she admitted to calling in the bomb threat.

Barnhouse was charged with 2nd degree terroristic threatening.

