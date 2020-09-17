Advertisement

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

The revised calendar is available here.

Important updates to the calendar include:

  • Monday, Jan. 25: First day of classes
  • Friday, Jan. 29: Last day to add a class for the 2021 spring semester
  • Friday, Jan. 29: Last day to officially withdraw from the university or reduce course load and receive an 80% refund
  • Friday, Feb. 12: Last day to drop a course without it appearing on the student’s transcript
  • Friday, March 26: Academic holiday
  • Wednesday, May 5: Last day of classes
  • Thursday-Friday, May 6-7: Reading Days – classes do NOT meet
  • Friday, May 7: Last day for candidates for May 2021 degree to submit thesis/dissertation for formal review to The Graduate School
  • Monday-Thursday, May 10-13: Final examinations

The revised calendar does not include spring break.

Similar to the adjustments made to the fall semester that involved the elimination of fall break, UK officials said the decision to remove spring break from the calendar is rooted in health and safety concerns for students and the entire campus community.

The idea is to compress the academic calendar and to encourage students to stay on campus as much as possible, once they arrive at UK for the spring semester.

More specifically, university officials say the revised calendar creates a condensed semester in which students remain engaged in coursework on campus, rather than potentially traveling to other regions and returning to Lexington, which would increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

