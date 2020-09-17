WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 59,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.82 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 76 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 11 reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
