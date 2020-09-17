Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 59,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.82 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 76 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Ky. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s orders

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives to the forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After a cold front moves through tonight and into Friday a cooler and drier pattern arrives for the weekend and into next week

News

Newly renovated Greyline Station in north Lexington to open in a few months

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
In just a few months, you’ll be able to walk through and shop at a new market.

Lexington

Lexington will have six in-person voting locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Mayor Linda Gorton, Heather Dieffenbach, Executive Director of Lexington Public Library, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss voting plans.

Latest News

Crime

Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

State

Protestors rally outside capitol as Ky. Supreme Court hears arguments in case about Beshear’s orders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As oral arguments started Thursday morning the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, protestors gathered on the capitol lawn to rally against the governor’s executive orders.

Regional

Louisville-based Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

News

WATCH | LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Lexington

LFCHD reports 113 new COVID-19 cases; UK students now 21% of Lexington’s cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Lexington

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky has revised its academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.