Adebayo and Herro combine for 32, Heat take 2-0 series lead

The Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Miami Heat have a 2-0 lead in the ECF.(Miami Heat)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the Miami Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 106-101 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night.

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, Jimmy Butler scored 14, Jae Crowder had 12 and Tyler Herro finished with 11 for Miami.

The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime. Kemba Walker had 23 points for Boston, which got 21 apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown missed a corner 3 that would have tied the game with 15 seconds left, and Butler sealed it with two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining.

